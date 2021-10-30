Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,725 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $135.92 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

