Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

