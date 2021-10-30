Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $379.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $380.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

