Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in WESCO International by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

WCC opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $132.18.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

