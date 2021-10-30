Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of RingCentral worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 152.9% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

