Public Storage (PSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. Public Storage has set its FY 2021 guidance at $11.900-$12.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $11.90-12.30 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSA opened at $332.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $335.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

