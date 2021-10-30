Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.27.

PRPL stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.