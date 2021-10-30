Putnam Investments LLC Buys 17,806 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

