Putnam Investments LLC Buys 31,790 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

