Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $6,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $107.36 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

