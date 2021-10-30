Putnam Investments LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.31% of RadNet worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.