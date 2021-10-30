Pyrk Market Cap Reaches $43,571.35 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $43,571.35 and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 175.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

