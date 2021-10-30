Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

