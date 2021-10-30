Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

