Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Bandwidth stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 258,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

