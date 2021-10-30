Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2021 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $197.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

