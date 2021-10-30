Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Cut by Analyst

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euronav in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 91.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Euronav by 7,306,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 584,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.