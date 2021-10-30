Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.