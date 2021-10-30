Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

