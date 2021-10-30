Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Raised by Analyst

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.03 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

