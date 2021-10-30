Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

