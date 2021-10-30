Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $557.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.