Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PHM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

