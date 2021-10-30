Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

uniQure stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

