QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 7.4% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $819,303.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00097204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.00 or 0.99950734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.60 or 0.06973636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023138 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

