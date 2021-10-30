Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $905,440. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanterix stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Quanterix worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.