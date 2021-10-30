Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

