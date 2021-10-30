Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 1,957 ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

UYG stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

