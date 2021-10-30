Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.