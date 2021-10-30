Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 9,489 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Navigator were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $1,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 809.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Navigator by 169.8% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

