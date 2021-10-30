Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KURI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,459,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

