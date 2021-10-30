Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in TWO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in TWO during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. two has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

