Qubitica (QBIT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00456472 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.69 or 0.01037155 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

