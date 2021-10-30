Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.36.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 920,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,617. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.