Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. 920,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

