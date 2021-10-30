QuickSwap Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $414.54 or 0.00672302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $135.60 million and $40.08 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

