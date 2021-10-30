Rage Fan Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,580.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $808,984.82 and $36,580.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00097204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.00 or 0.99950734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.60 or 0.06973636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

