Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 16016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $819.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

