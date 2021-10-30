Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

PACK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

