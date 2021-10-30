Raymond James Downgrades Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) to Outperform

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TOLWF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

