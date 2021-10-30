Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. 1,002,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $103.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their target price on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

