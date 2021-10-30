Raymond James Trims Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Target Price to C$1.75

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CVE:ADZN opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$127.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

