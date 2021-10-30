Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $193,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 45.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 32.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.