Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $299,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

