Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $13.40 Million in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 739,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 457,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $10,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

