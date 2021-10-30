renDOGE Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $854,338.67 and $53,436.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00095739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,602.75 or 1.00123040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.03 or 0.06980725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022950 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.