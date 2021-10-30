Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renishaw has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,391.50.

Shares of RNSHF opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

