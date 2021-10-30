Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, an increase of 415.9% from the September 30th total of 72,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Renren during the second quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Renren during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renren during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renren during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Renren by 141.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

