Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

