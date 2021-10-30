Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.61 million.Repligen also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-$2.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.38.

Repligen stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.50. 564,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

